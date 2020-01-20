Wonderful windows

THE organiser of Wargrave’s Advent windows display says last year’s was one of the most successful.

Residents and businesses decorated their windows between December 1 and 24.

Organiser Kim Moul said: “This was our ninth year and possibly the best. The windows were as lovely as ever.

“Some people viewed them with friends as part of a lovely walk around the village. Others went around each day to view them as they were unveiled.

“Children were commenting on them as they went around with their parents.”

Among the participants were the village pre-school, the scouts and the Old Post Office pop-up shop in High Street.