Monday, 20 January 2020

Driver denies deaths charge

A WOMAN has denied two counts of causing death by careless driving after a crash in Wargrave.

Agne Jasulaitiene, 36, appeared at Reading Crown Court this week in connection with the deaths of Pc James Dixon, 39, and 91-year-old Gladys Goodwin in December 2017.

Jasulaitiene, of Talavera Close, Crowthorne, was driving a Toyota Aygo, which collided with Pc Dixon’s police motorcycle as she turned right into Blakes Lane, off the A4 Bath Road.

Mrs Goodwin was in the front passenger seat of the car and died at the scene from multiple injuries.

The court heard that Pc Dixon was on a police surveillance training exercise and was driving above the 50mph speed limit.

The trial continues.

