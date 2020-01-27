Boater fined

A MAN has been fined £206 for being in charge of a boat in Wargrave while under the influence of alcohol.

Jamie Pipkin was attempting to navigate the Mary Stuart on the River Thames on September 7, Reading Magistrates’ Court heard.

Pipkin, 40, of Barn Court, High Wycombe, admitted the offence and was also ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £32.