Less travel

The story of two (not so little) pigs
AN author has chronicled the ups and downs of ... [more]
Monday, 27 January 2020
THE number of passengers travelling to and from Wargrave fell by 2.6 per cent last year.
Figures published by the Office of Rail and Road show that there were 87,760 entries and exits from the village station in 2018/19.
This was down from 90,078 the previous year and means Wargrave is now the 1,790th most used station in the country, down 21 places on 2017/18.
27 January 2020
Church’s year of events to honour St Thomas Becket
A YEAR of celebrations in honour of St Thomas ... [more]
Urgent appeal for village firefighters after departures
MORE firefighters are urgently needed in Goring. ... [more]
