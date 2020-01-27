Less travel

THE number of passengers travelling to and from Wargrave fell by 2.6 per cent last year.

Figures published by the Office of Rail and Road show that there were 87,760 entries and exits from the village station in 2018/19.

This was down from 90,078 the previous year and means Wargrave is now the 1,790th most used station in the country, down 21 places on 2017/18.