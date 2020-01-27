Monday, 27 January 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Less travel

THE number of passengers travelling to and from Wargrave fell by 2.6 per cent last year.

Figures published by the Office of Rail and Road show that there were 87,760 entries and exits from the village station in 2018/19.

This was down from 90,078 the previous year and means Wargrave is now the 1,790th most used station in the country, down 21 places on 2017/18.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33