Kit contest

Restaurateur claims food hygiene checks are unfair
THE owner of an Indian restaurant in Goring has ... [more]
Monday, 03 February 2020
ROBERT Piggott Junior School in Wargrave could win £20,000 as part of Aldi’s “Kit for Schools” scheme.
The promotion is offering 20 primary schools the chance to win the money to kick-start a healthy legacy for their school.
Every school which enters must fill up a Kit for Schools poster with stickers given out with every £30 spent in store.
03 February 2020
More News:
Restaurateur claims food hygiene checks are unfair
THE owner of an Indian restaurant in Goring has ... [more]
Church to host more events with £280,000 extension
A NEW £280,000 extension to St Leonard’s Church ... [more]
POLL: Have your say