Entries open for village’s revamped five-mile road race

ENTRIES have opened for this year’s Wargrave charity road race, which will be held on Sunday, June 7.

The five-mile run will be prececed by a children’s fun run.

There has been a road race in the village since 1983.

Wargrave Runners, who organise it, decided to reduce the distance from 10km to five miles last year as they felt there were too many 10km events in the area and the shorter distance would attract more runners.

Club chairman Steve Huyton said: “The explosion in the number of sporting events in recent years, not just runs but triathlons, swims and various adventure races, has created a lot of competition for events such as the Wargrave run.

“We think there is a gap in the market for a five-mile road race over a certified course. In fact, we believe it will be the only such event in Berkshire this year.

“In addition, with the growing popularity of the 5km distance, we hope that a race over five miles will create an interesting intermediate challenge for those looking to extend from the 5km distance. Whatever your motivation for running, we hope to offer the well supported, enjoyable race experience that Wargrave has become known for.

“The course will be very familiar to those who have previously run the 10km, starting and finishing on the grass of the recreation ground with the rest of the course being on undulating country lanes and some residential streets within the village.”

The day will start with a one-mile fun run for children aged five to 14 at 9.15am. About 100 people took part in this last year. The main race will start at 10am from the recreation ground in Victoria Road and the route will take the runners to Crazies Hill and back.

The course will have marshals at road junctions and places where safety is a concern.

The closing date for entries is June 4. Entrants in the five-mile run must be at least 15 years old.

Entry for affiliated runners costs £15 and £17 for non-affiliated runners. The fee for the children’s race is £5. To sign up, visit bit.ly/2N9Vv5z

• Last year’s event raised £2,000 for various charities.