Allotments refencing

NEW fencing is to be put up at Wargrave allotments.

The parish council has agreed to spend £2,915 on the work.

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges told a council meeting: “This is the area where we have had lots of problems. It is an exposed area alongside Clifton Rise directly behind the parish offices.

“We have repaired the fence in the past, but it has been pushed down and the repairs have not been substantial enough.”

The new fence will be 1.8m high with concrete posts.

Councillors decided to defer a decision on fencing for Kings Field until the new financial year, beginning in April.

Mr Hedges said: “We did have quotes for this but more work needs to be done to work out what type of fencing we want there. There will need to be a considerable amount of clearance work and that is something else to bear in mind.”