Monday, 03 February 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

School auction

A CHRISTMAS auction organised by the Piggott School Association raised £1,285.

There were 53 prizes and the highest bids were for dinner at the Mill at Sonning and a four-ball game at Sonning Golf Club, which both raised more than £100.

Other prizes included fitness sessions, snooker evenings, vouchers for beauty treatments, hampers, toys and champagne.

The proceeds will be put towards seating in the school’s main hall.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33