School auction

A CHRISTMAS auction organised by the Piggott School Association raised £1,285.

There were 53 prizes and the highest bids were for dinner at the Mill at Sonning and a four-ball game at Sonning Golf Club, which both raised more than £100.

Other prizes included fitness sessions, snooker evenings, vouchers for beauty treatments, hampers, toys and champagne.

The proceeds will be put towards seating in the school’s main hall.