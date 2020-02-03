School auction

Restaurateur claims food hygiene checks are unfair
THE owner of an Indian restaurant in Goring has ... [more]
A CHRISTMAS auction organised by the Piggott School Association raised £1,285.
There were 53 prizes and the highest bids were for dinner at the Mill at Sonning and a four-ball game at Sonning Golf Club, which both raised more than £100.
Other prizes included fitness sessions, snooker evenings, vouchers for beauty treatments, hampers, toys and champagne.
The proceeds will be put towards seating in the school’s main hall.
