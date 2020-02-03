Monday, 03 February 2020

On the gospels

JACOB RODRIGUEZ will give a talk called “Can we trust the Gospels?” at St Mary’s Church Centre in Wargrave next Friday (February 7).

He is a researcher, teacher and academic from Oxford who has lived in Ethiopia and America.

The talk is the latest in the the church’s Important Questions series and will begin at 7.30pm. Drinks and nibbles will be served.

