On the gospels

Restaurateur claims food hygiene checks are unfair
THE owner of an Indian restaurant in Goring has ... [more]
Monday, 03 February 2020
JACOB RODRIGUEZ will give a talk called “Can we trust the Gospels?” at St Mary’s Church Centre in Wargrave next Friday (February 7).
He is a researcher, teacher and academic from Oxford who has lived in Ethiopia and America.
The talk is the latest in the the church’s Important Questions series and will begin at 7.30pm. Drinks and nibbles will be served.
03 February 2020
More News:
Restaurateur claims food hygiene checks are unfair
THE owner of an Indian restaurant in Goring has ... [more]
Church to host more events with £280,000 extension
A NEW £280,000 extension to St Leonard’s Church ... [more]
POLL: Have your say