Delays alert

Restaurateur claims food hygiene checks are unfair
THE owner of an Indian restaurant in Goring has ... [more]
Monday, 03 February 2020
DRIVERS travelling through Wargrave next week can expect delays due to roadworks.
Thames Water contractors will be working in High street.
Two-way traffic lights will be in place between the junctions with Wargrave Hill and School Lane from Sunday to Wednesday from 6am to 8pm.
03 February 2020
More News:
Restaurateur claims food hygiene checks are unfair
THE owner of an Indian restaurant in Goring has ... [more]
Church to host more events with £280,000 extension
A NEW £280,000 extension to St Leonard’s Church ... [more]
POLL: Have your say