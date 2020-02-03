Monday, 03 February 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Delays alert

DRIVERS travelling through Wargrave next week can expect delays due to roadworks.

Thames Water contractors will be working in High street.

Two-way traffic lights will be in place between the junctions with Wargrave Hill and School Lane from Sunday to Wednesday from 6am to 8pm.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33