Dispensary disruption

A COMMUNITY concert will be staged by Lewknor ... [more]
Monday, 10 February 2020
THE dispensary at Wargrave Surgery will be closed from 8.30am to 12.30pm today (Friday) and next Friday due to staff illnesses.
It will still be open from 2pm to 6pm and normal service is expected to resume on Friday, February 21.
Patients are advised to arrange to collect their medication earlier in the week if possible.
10 February 2020
More News:
Rush for tickets to VE Day 75th anniversary celebration
MORE than 1,000 tickets have been sold for a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say