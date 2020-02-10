Monday, 10 February 2020

Dispensary disruption

THE dispensary at Wargrave Surgery will be closed from 8.30am to 12.30pm today (Friday) and next Friday due to staff illnesses.

It will still be open from 2pm to 6pm and normal service is expected to resume on Friday, February 21.

Patients are advised to arrange to collect their medication earlier in the week if possible.

