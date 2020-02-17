Monday, 17 February 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Closure order on property

A PROPERTY in Wargave has been made the subject of a closure order.

The order, which was granted by Reading Magistrates’ Court, relates to 75 Highfield Park.

It means access is prohibited to all except Adam, Kristoph and Dominik Piksinski, Les Gordon and Julie Piksinska.

Closure orders are made when police or a council is concerned about disorderly, offensive or criminal behaviour at a property.

The order applies for three months.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33