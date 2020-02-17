Closure order on property

A PROPERTY in Wargave has been made the subject of a closure order.

The order, which was granted by Reading Magistrates’ Court, relates to 75 Highfield Park.

It means access is prohibited to all except Adam, Kristoph and Dominik Piksinski, Les Gordon and Julie Piksinska.

Closure orders are made when police or a council is concerned about disorderly, offensive or criminal behaviour at a property.

The order applies for three months.