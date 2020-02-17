Monday, 17 February 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Regatta draw

THE organisers of the Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta are holding a quarterly competition to raise funds.

It costs £5 a month to take part and three numbers are drawn, with 70 per cent of the pot going to the first number.

A quarter of the proceeds will go towards regatta prize money and the rest towards the upkeep of boats and equipment.

To take part, visit 
wsregatta.co.uk/wsr-150th-anniversary-club

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33