Regatta draw

Monday, 17 February 2020
THE organisers of the Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta are holding a quarterly competition to raise funds.
It costs £5 a month to take part and three numbers are drawn, with 70 per cent of the pot going to the first number.
A quarter of the proceeds will go towards regatta prize money and the rest towards the upkeep of boats and equipment.
To take part, visit
wsregatta.co.uk/wsr-150th-anniversary-club
