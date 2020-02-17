Regatta draw

THE organisers of the Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta are holding a quarterly competition to raise funds.

It costs £5 a month to take part and three numbers are drawn, with 70 per cent of the pot going to the first number.

A quarter of the proceeds will go towards regatta prize money and the rest towards the upkeep of boats and equipment.

To take part, visit

wsregatta.co.uk/wsr-150th-anniversary-club