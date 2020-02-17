Pupils sign up for expedition

PUPILS from Crazies Hill Primary School will have the chance to go on trips to Exmoor and Snowdonia this year.

The school has formed the Crazies Hill Expedition Society in partnership with the Children’s Challenge, a not-for-profit organisation that arranges events for schoolchildren.

Both trips will be attended by pupils from Robert Piggott Junior School in Wargrave and Rupert House School in Henley.

The Exmoor expedition will take place from May 15-17 and is suitable for all age ranges, including reception class.

Participants will take on three challenging routes, ranging from 13.5km to 23.5km, accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The children will be expected to pitch tents on the Friday, before setting off early for the walk on the following morning.

There are currently 140 children signed up for this trip, with only 10 more spaces remaining.

The second expedition is to the Pen-y-Pass Youth Hostel at the foot of Mount Snowdon in Wales.

This trip will take place from October 16-18 and is restricted to key stage two pupils only.

Experienced mountain leaders will be on hand to take families on walks through the national park. Places for this trip are limited to 36.

For both trips, a maximum ratio of one adult to two children is required. Prices are being finalised but will be kept as low as possible to encourage maximum inclusion.

The Children’s Challenge was established in 2017 by Stephen Lamacraft, from Shiplake, in order to raise money for charity through testing and rewarding events for children.

Several other schools in the area have registered with the Children’s Challenge, including St Mary’s School in Henley, Shiplake Primary School, Sonning Common Primary School and Nettlebed Community School.

If any parents know of any businesses who would be willing to offer sponsorship, email Stephen.lamacraft@icloud.com

To register your interest for either trip, email office@crazieshill.wokingham.sch.uk



Picture: Crazies Hill expedition – Pupils Emma Floyd and Matthew Cooper with Stephen Lamacraft, the founder of the Children’s Challenge