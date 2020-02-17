Council won’t fund defibrillator

COUNCILLORS in Wargrave say they would be happy to house a defibrillator in the telephone box in Blakes Lane but would not be willing to pay for it.

Wargrave Parish Council was asked by a resident whether or not it would allow the life-saving device to be installed in the decommissioned kiosk.

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said the phone box had been given to the council but it needed to be renovated before its possible future use could be explored.

He said: “We are looking to do some work to the kiosk and we have a contractor coming out to give us some quotes to bring it up to scratch. The resident has been in touch again to ask if there is any possibility that the kiosk could be used for a defibrillator.

“The parish council does not currently operate any defibrillators. The original intention was to put a parish noticeboard in there.”

Councillor Andrew Luckwell said there would be ongoing costs with a defibrillator, adding: “If we can get the box restored that seems to be the first thing to agree.”

Council chairman Dick Bush said: “I think we should stick by our decision. We don’t wish to own any defibrillators.

“We are happy to provide locations for them and would be happy to accept one if another organisation wanted to put it in and maintain it, which is what we have been doing up until now.”