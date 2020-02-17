Councillors given inside knowledge

MEMBERS of the public are always welcome at council meetings, but they rarely stand at the front of the room to inform councillors.

Philip Meadowcroft regularly attends the parish council meetings in Wargrave, where he lives, and often asks a question.

However, at last week’s meeting he was providing answers when councillors couldn’t get their heads around the specifications in a planning application.

Mr Meadowcroft politely put his hand up and said “that used to be my house” before making his way to the front of the room to guide councillors through a site map.

With the confusion sorted, he went back to his seat and apologised to councillors, thinking he had broken protocol.