RNLI dinner

Speeding drivers could kill child, warn villagers
A CHILD could be killed if no action is taken to ... [more]
Monday, 24 February 2020
PLACES are still available for a dinner in aid of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.
The event will be held at Hennerton Golf Club tomorrow (Saturday) from 7pm.
The three-course dinner will be followed by a speech from entertainer Bobby Prentice.
For tickets (£40 each), email pwblair1235@btinternet.com
