Fitness class

Speeding drivers could kill child, warn villagers
A CHILD could be killed if no action is taken to ... [more]
Monday, 24 February 2020
HEALTH and fitness classes are held in the main hall at the Piggott School in Wargrave every Wednesday from 6.30pm to 8pm.
These focus on cardio fitness and toning, with optional support on weight loss and nutrition.
For more information, visit slimfitclasses.co.uk/
classes-wokingham-area
24 February 2020
