Fitness class

HEALTH and fitness classes are held in the main hall at the Piggott School in Wargrave every Wednesday from 6.30pm to 8pm.

These focus on cardio fitness and toning, with optional support on weight loss and nutrition.

For more information, visit slimfitclasses.co.uk/
classes-wokingham-area

