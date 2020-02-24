Monday, 24 February 2020

Egg hunt date

WARGRAVE scouts will hold their annual Easter egg hunt in the recreation ground on Saturday, March 28 from 2pm to 4.30pm.

There will be three different routes suitable for all ages. The cost is £3 for children aged three and under and £4 for over-fours.

Tea and cake will be served afterwards and every child will leave with an Easter egg.

