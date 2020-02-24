Egg hunt date

Speeding drivers could kill child, warn villagers
Monday, 24 February 2020
WARGRAVE scouts will hold their annual Easter egg hunt in the recreation ground on Saturday, March 28 from 2pm to 4.30pm.
There will be three different routes suitable for all ages. The cost is £3 for children aged three and under and £4 for over-fours.
Tea and cake will be served afterwards and every child will leave with an Easter egg.
24 February 2020
