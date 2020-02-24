Choir practice

REHEARSALS for the male choir that will perform at this year’s VE Day street party in Wargrave will start next month.

The village will be celebrating 75 years since the end of war in Europe on Friday, May 8.

Male singers who are at least 15 are invited to attend the first practice session at Robert Piggott Infant School in Beverley Gardens on March 3, starting at 7.30pm.

No previous experience is required and it is free to take part. Each rehearsal is expected to last 45 minutes and will be led by Jonny Fitzpatrick, music director of Wargrave Community Choir.

For more information, email info@wargrave

communitychoir.co.uk