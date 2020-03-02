Society agm

THE Goring Gap News Association, which publishes ... [more]
Monday, 02 March 2020
THE annual meeting of Wargrave Local History Society will be held at the Old Pavilion at the recreation ground on Tuesday, March 10 from 8pm.
The programme for the forthcoming year will be revealed. For more information, call Peter Delaney on 0118 940 3121 or visit
wargravehistory.org.uk
02 March 2020
