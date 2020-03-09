Fare dodger

A COMMUNITY bus service based in Goring covered ... [more]
Monday, 09 March 2020
A MAN from Wargrave has been fined £660 for travelling on a train without paying.
Kurt Lancaster, 20, of Hamilton Road, was caught on August 20 when he failed to pay the fare of £38.50.
He was found guilty in his absence at Reading Magistrates’ Court and also ordered to pay compensation of £38.50, costs of £160 and a surcharge of £66.
09 March 2020
More News:
Girl, five, makes catwalk debut at London Fashion Week
A GIRL from Sonning Common has made her catwalk ... [more]
University student collects old bikes to help communities in Africa
A STUDENT from Sonning Common is collecting ... [more]
POLL: Have your say