Fare dodger

A MAN from Wargrave has been fined £660 for travelling on a train without paying.

Kurt Lancaster, 20, of Hamilton Road, was caught on August 20 when he failed to pay the fare of £38.50.

He was found guilty in his absence at Reading Magistrates’ Court and also ordered to pay compensation of £38.50, costs of £160 and a surcharge of £66.

