Monday, 09 March 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Sing for mum

YOUNG singers are wanted to take part in a special concert at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave to celebrate Mothering Sunday.

Lis Hobden and Rosie Creedon are putting together a group performance for the church service on March 22 at 10.30am.

Rehearsals will be held in the Hannen Room at 5.15pm on March 10, 17 and 21, each lasting an hour.

If you are interested in taking part, email Mrs Creedon at rosiecreedon@
btinternet.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33