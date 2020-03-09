Sing for mum

YOUNG singers are wanted to take part in a special concert at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave to celebrate Mothering Sunday.

Lis Hobden and Rosie Creedon are putting together a group performance for the church service on March 22 at 10.30am.

Rehearsals will be held in the Hannen Room at 5.15pm on March 10, 17 and 21, each lasting an hour.

If you are interested in taking part, email Mrs Creedon at rosiecreedon@

btinternet.com