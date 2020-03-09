Monday, 09 March 2020

Death debate

A DISCUSSION about death called “Gravetalk” will be held at the St Mary’s Church Centre in Wargrave on April 18 from 10am to noon.

The session, produced by the Church of England, is designed to encourage people to talk about dying and funerals.

For more information, call Steve Turville on 0118 901 6720 or email him at stephen.turville@ntlworld.com

