Grants offer

YOUNG people in Wargrave and Crazies Hill can apply to the Piggott Trust for educational grants.

The trust offers grants to people aged up to 25 with further education or training costs.

Grants may also be awarded to people who are planning to do voluntary work as part of a gap year.

To apply, email Robert Austen at austenrobert
@hotmail.com

