Monday, 16 March 2020

Women only

A NETWORKING event for businesswomen will be held at Hennerton Golf Club on Thursday from noon to 2pm.

It has been organised by the Athena Network for Wargrave and Twyford.

Tickets cost £30, which includes lunch, refreshments and a business talk. To book a place, visit bit.ly/38oIaOu

