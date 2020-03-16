Women only

GORING Primary School has been granted renewed ... [more]
Monday, 16 March 2020
A NETWORKING event for businesswomen will be held at Hennerton Golf Club on Thursday from noon to 2pm.
It has been organised by the Athena Network for Wargrave and Twyford.
Tickets cost £30, which includes lunch, refreshments and a business talk. To book a place, visit bit.ly/38oIaOu
16 March 2020
More News:
Ken Cook — May 27, 1924 to February 21, 2020
KENNETH William Cook — Ken, Cookie, son, brother, ... [more]
POLL: Have your say