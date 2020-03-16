Monday, 16 March 2020

GPs prepared

THE Wargrave Surgery will be closed on March 25 from 1.30pm to 4pm for team training.

In order to manage resources during the coronavirus outbreak, the dispensary will be issuing prescriptions two months at a time.

This is to reduce footfall at the surgery and pharmacies in order to minimise the potential of the virus spreading.

