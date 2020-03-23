New deadline

PUBLIC consultation on Wokingham Borough Council’s local plan has been extended by two weeks.

More than 200 sites are being considered for inclusion in the document, which will propose where new homes, businesses and leisure developments should go over the next 20 years.

They include four sites in Charvil, which has been allocated 160 homes. Of these, the council suggests building 75 on land west of Park Lane and 85 on land east of Park View Drive North.

The deadline is now 5pm on April 3.