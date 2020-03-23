Trust meeting

THE annual meeting of the Wargrave Heritage Trust will be held at the Old Pavilion on the recreation ground on May 14 at 8pm.

All villagers are invited to hear about the trust’s activities over the past year and its plans for the future.

The trust was established in 1992 to help preserve and improve public buildings in the village and was registered as a charity in 1994.

For more information, call trustee Wendy Smith on 0118 940 2920.