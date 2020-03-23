Monday, 23 March 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Trust meeting

THE annual meeting of the Wargrave Heritage Trust will be held at the Old Pavilion on the recreation ground on May 14 at 8pm.

All villagers are invited to hear about the trust’s activities over the past year and its plans for the future.

The trust was established in 1992 to help preserve and improve public buildings in the village and was registered as a charity in 1994.

For more information, call trustee Wendy Smith on 0118 940 2920.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33