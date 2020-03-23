Trust meeting

LAVATORY humour is clearly a hit among gardening ... [more]
Monday, 23 March 2020
THE annual meeting of the Wargrave Heritage Trust will be held at the Old Pavilion on the recreation ground on May 14 at 8pm.
All villagers are invited to hear about the trust’s activities over the past year and its plans for the future.
The trust was established in 1992 to help preserve and improve public buildings in the village and was registered as a charity in 1994.
For more information, call trustee Wendy Smith on 0118 940 2920.
23 March 2020
More News:
Former offices to become village’s community cafe
PLANS to turn an empty business unit in Wargrave ... [more]
POLL: Have your say