Admin help

Monday, 23 March 2020
THE surgery in Wargrave is looking for help in its administration department during school holidays.
The role involves helping the existing team with general office tasks and includes training on NHS systems, flexible hours and temporary positions.
Applicants should enjoy working in a busy office environment, have a keen eye for detail and be good at communication and time management.
To apply, send your CV and a covering letter to scott.falloon@nhs.net
23 March 2020
