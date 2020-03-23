Monday, 23 March 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Former pub extension

THE owners of a former pub in Hare Hatch have asked to extend the building.

Wokingham Borough Council gave permission for the Queen Victoria on Blakes Lane to be converted into a house in May 2015.

Now Dean and Anna Bradbury, the current owners, want to build a first-floor rear extension.

They also want to make changes to the fenestration, refurbish the roof and change the internal layout.

The couple say they want to improve the “thermal efficiency, security and visual appearance” of the four-bedroom property.

They also hope the changes will address problems with “general dilapidations, damp, evidence of beetle infestation and localised structural failure”.

Some residents have raised concerns about the extension, saying there would be insufficient parking on site which could lead to cars being parked in front of the property.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33