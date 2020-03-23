Former pub extension

THE owners of a former pub in Hare Hatch have asked to extend the building.

Wokingham Borough Council gave permission for the Queen Victoria on Blakes Lane to be converted into a house in May 2015.

Now Dean and Anna Bradbury, the current owners, want to build a first-floor rear extension.

They also want to make changes to the fenestration, refurbish the roof and change the internal layout.

The couple say they want to improve the “thermal efficiency, security and visual appearance” of the four-bedroom property.

They also hope the changes will address problems with “general dilapidations, damp, evidence of beetle infestation and localised structural failure”.

Some residents have raised concerns about the extension, saying there would be insufficient parking on site which could lead to cars being parked in front of the property.