Station ramp

LAVATORY humour is clearly a hit among gardening ... [more]
Monday, 23 March 2020
A RAMP for wheelchair users has been installed at Wargrave station by Great Western Railway.
It is kept locked but can be unlocked by a train driver at the request of a passenger.
The company has also changed the old sign at the station, which formerly directed people “to the town” but now reads “way out to the village”.
23 March 2020
More News:
Former offices to become village’s community cafe
PLANS to turn an empty business unit in Wargrave ... [more]
POLL: Have your say