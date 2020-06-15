Online craft

THE good folk of Goring and Woodcote know ... [more]
Monday, 15 June 2020
A CRAFTING experience with an Egyptian theme is being organised by St Mary’s Church in Wargrave from July 22 to 24.
Materials will be delivered to households which choose to take part for a fee of £10 per child, or £6 per day, which includes a T-shirt. Content will be delivered digitally.
For more information, visit wargravechurch.org.uk
15 June 2020
More News:
Large bill to pay for eviction of travellers
THE cost of evicting travellers from a Goring ... [more]
POLL: Have your say