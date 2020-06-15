Online craft

Monday, 15 June 2020

A CRAFTING experience with an Egyptian theme is being organised by St Mary’s Church in Wargrave from July 22 to 24.

Materials will be delivered to households which choose to take part for a fee of £10 per child, or £6 per day, which includes a T-shirt. Content will be delivered digitally.

For more information, visit wargravechurch.org.uk

