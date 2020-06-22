Couple renew wedding day vows exactly 50 years later

WITHOUT love marriage doesn’t work, but for one couple it’s also important to have a good deal of patience.

Drew and Avryl Goodspeed, of Dark Lane, Wargrave, held a ceremony to mark their golden wedding anniversary on Saturday, June 6.

The couple renewed their vows by the lychgate outside St Mary’s Church.

The service was led by Rev John Cook, the vicar, and took place at noon — exactly 50 years since they tied the knot.

It was witnessed by the couple’s friends, Tony and Rosemary Woodroffe, whom they have known for more than 40 years.

Flowers, including roses, were arranged by Sheila Williams, who supports the church, and the ceremony lasted about 15 minutes.

It was live-streamed for family members, who were unable to attend because of the coronavirus crisis.

Rev Cook read from the Bible and the couple exchanged vows, saying: “In the presence of God, I renew my commitment to you. All that I am I give to you and all that I have I share with you. Whatever the future holds, I will love you and stand by you, as long as we both shall live.”

Mr Goodspeed then surprised his wife by singing a song he had written called Was It Yesterday? His son, Richard, had created accompanying backing music, which was played through a speaker.

Mr Goodspeed said: “Due to the coronavirus we were unable to have a celebration with family and friends.

“We wanted to mark the day somehow and thought we could have a renewal of vows ceremony in the church, alone with the vicar, but all churches are closed under current regulations.

“But our vicar came up with a solution and offered to conduct the service outside the church.

“So we went ahead and despite the weather taking a downward turn, we had a wonderful ceremony and now have some lovely memories and photos.”

Mr Goodspeed said there wasn’t any secret to their successful marriage other than showing each other respect.

“It’s about patience and forgiveness as well as love,” he said. “I tend to think people give up too soon these days.

“The vows were very moving and a recognition of a long partnership It made you think about the ups and downs of marriage and the way you just have to keep going and enjoy one another’s company and love.

“You just have to accept that you are two separate people living together and adjust to the other.”

Rev Cook was pleased he could arrange the service despite the closure of the church as a result of the coronavirus lockdown.

He said: “We had a simple renewal of vows and it was very special to see the Goodspeeds’ depth of love for each other and thankfulness for all they had received in their 50 years together, including the good things they enjoyed and the way they have supported each other through the good times and bad.”