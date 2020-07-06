Surgery warning

PATIENTS of Wargave surgery are being warned to expect delays when the clinical system is updated later this year.

This involves all the information on patients that is stored digitally.

It means that surgery staff will have limited access to the current system from August 12 until the new system comes into use from August 19.

A surgery spokesman said: “There is a rigorous process required to prepare the data, check the system and train the staff to ensure we are all up to speed by the time we go live.

“We are doing everything we can to minimise the impact on our patients and allow as smooth a transition as possible but we must anticipate that there will be some disruption, so please bear with us and accept our apologies in advance.”