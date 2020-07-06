Football sponsor

WARGRAVE Women and Girls’ FC is looking for sponsors for next season.

It is the second biggest female-only football club in the country, with two adult teams and age group squads down to under-sixes.

For £500, your logo will be printed on one of the team shirts as well as being added to the club’s website and social media platforms.

If you are interested, email shanecoach@WWGFC@

yahoo.com