Monday, 06 July 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Football sponsor

WARGRAVE Women and Girls’ FC is looking for sponsors for next season.

It is the second biggest female-only football club in the country, with two adult teams and age group squads down to under-sixes.

For £500, your logo will be printed on one of the team shirts as well as being added to the club’s website and social media platforms.

If you are interested, email shanecoach@WWGFC@
yahoo.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33