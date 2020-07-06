Monday, 06 July 2020

The future of libraries

RESIDENTS of Wargrave are being asked for their views on the future of library services.

Libraries in Wokingham borough have been closed since March 23 due to coronavirus outbreak and the borough council is waiting for government advice on re-opening them.

It is anticipated that smaller sites will have to restrict their service and the number of visitors to allow for social distancing.

Meanwhile, the council launched an online consultation on which services are most important to the public.

To take part, visit 
shorturl.at/bAOT3 before the deadline of July 31.

