School cash

Shops will stay closed following lockdown
Monday, 20 July 2020
A FUNDRAISER for Robert Piggott junior and infant schools in Wargrave raised £740.
Residents were asked to give unwanted items through the Bag2School scheme on June 29 and just under 2,000kg was collected.
The event was organised by Jo Hall, of the parent-teacher association, and there was a cordoned off area in the car park to allow visitors to leave donations safely.
20 July 2020
Pavement between village and station to be resurfaced
