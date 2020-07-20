Monday, 20 July 2020

Rail chairman

A RAIL group in Wargrave has a new chairman.

Edward Marshall, who lives in Loddon Drive, replaces Philip Meadowcroft after six years of heading up the Wargrave User Group.

Until recently, Mr Marshall was working in the NHS for Imperial hospital group in London in cancer services administration.

If you have any questions or concerns, call  07743 603776.

