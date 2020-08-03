Monday, 03 August 2020

Wargrave Book Club

WHEN libraries were forced to close their doors due to the coronavirus lockdown, it was a devastating blow for Wargrave Book Club, which meets on the first Monday afternoon of each month.

Instead of members reading the same book proposed by Wokingham library, we started to read our own books.

Not all of us are familiar with Zoom so when the restrictions were relaxed at the end of June, we chose the fresh air and enjoyed a wonderful afternoon on Mill Green, Wargave, by St Mary’s Church.

Although we had to social distance, we were all so very happy to be able to socialise again. We discussed books that we had read during lockdown and also brought along books to share. We were lucky with the weather, which added to our enjoyment, but when a few drops of rain did fall, our priority was to protect the books.

We were delighted to also welcome Ros Fernley, our lovely librarian, to join us.

We are all looking forward to our next meeting in August. Should the library still be closed, we will enjoy returning to Mill Green to share our books and our love of reading together.

Selina Avent

