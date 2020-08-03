Sprint races cancelled

THE Wargrave Sprint Triathlon has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was due to be held on August 31 but organisers have decided to roll over entries to 2021 and incorporate it into the village festival.

The event, which combines a 750m swim, 20km cycle and five-mile run, will now be held on June 20.

All entrants who signed up this year will be automatically rolled over but if you are not able to take part you should let the organisers know.

They are sending some 2020 medals out to anyone who can show they have done the required distances.

Entry costs £45 until February. It will rise to £55 from March to May and to £65 in June.

For more information, visit

thewargravetriathlon.org