Frustration as hedges not cut

HEDGES in Wargrave are overgrown because they are not being cut by the highways authority, says a parish councillor.

Michael Etwell complained about a number of sites, including School Lane, Mumberry Hill and the A321, which runs from Wargrave to Henley.

He said Wokingham Borough Council had not trimmed the vegetation during the coronavirus lockdown.

Speaking at a virtual council meeting, Councillor Etwell said the pavement on the A321 was effectively half its normal width due to overgrown hedging.

“It has been heavily used during that time,” he said. “It is a regular walking area, giving access to the towpath. It is bad all the way to Henley.”

He said there was a similar problem in School Lane, which meant drivers risked scratching their cars on the overgrowth when passing each other and a 20mph speed limit sign had been completely obliterated.

“It was cut last autumn but it needs to be cut again in the summer,” he said.

Cllr Etwell said the problem in Mumberry Hill was at the top end, adding: “Going into Hare Hatch, as you approach the right-hand bend joining the A4, that area is well overgrown as it is on the left-hand side leaving Wargrave.”

Council chairman Dick Bush said residents of School Hill had taken to cutting the bushes themselves.

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said he had asked the borough council to take action and the obscured speed limit sign should be dealt with as a matter of urgency.

Councillor Marion Pope said that her car had been scratched more than once.

She asked if it was possible to get someone from the council to inspect the locations, adding: “Unless they walk it with us, I don’t think they understand the problems.”