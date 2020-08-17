Play area to remain shut due to coronavirus fears

THE play area in Wargrave will remain closed for the time being due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

Some of the facilities at the village recreation ground and Kings Field have re-opened, including the swings, basketball court, climbing wall and BMX track, with appropriate signage and restrictions on the number of users.

But the parish council feels it would be too soon to allow children into the main play park and it is still closed off.

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said a risk assessment had been carried out for each piece of equipment to determine the potential transfer of infection.

He said: “We’ve had communication from three residents concerning the play area not being opened up.

“We’ve pointed people to our website, where we have done our risk assessments, and all the signs are up showing the covid-19 advice and guidance.

“At the moment, we are still working through how it would be possible to re-open the play area in a covid-safe way.

“Our risk assessment pointed out that all our procedures would not lower the risk of contamination through touch and that is one of the areas we have to look at. It is not sufficient to say these areas will be clean of covid at all times.

“The guidance is heavily biased towards supervised areas with cleaning and disinfecting on a regular basis and even that might not be that effective.

“There is not that much difference between now and back in February as to how contagious the virus is. In the absence of a vaccine, the virus is still the same as it was.

“We are monitoring it very closely and looking at the usage of our other equipment and how well people are adhering to our signage.”

Councillor Marion Pope said: “The climbing wall is being used extensively by children and adults and the basketball people seem to be quite good.

“The basket swing has seven to nine children on it at one time.

“We have had some children entering the fenced-off area and the groundsman has had to be quite strict with them. Some are quite happy and others have been a little bit cheeky.

“They are mostly teenagers and they are leaving a lot of litter around the BMX track. We need to educate our children to take their litter home with them.

“I keep getting mothers coming up to me saying ‘please can we have the play area re-opened now that the summer holidays are here’ but we need to look at our limitations.”

Councillor Dick Bush said: “It is almost impossible to keep the play area clean because of the touching.

“If the basket swing is being excessively used, the obvious answer is to take it out of commission, which isn’t something we want to have to do.”

Mr Hedges responded: “ If people are not obeying the rules we are putting in place under the risk assessments, we have to take it out of action.

“The reason these rules are in place is to stop the transmission of a virus that has serious consequences. If people cannot abide by that for the sake of others then we will do what is best to protect people.”

Meanwhile, a new water connection is to be installed at Kings Field. It will cost £3,540 to make the connection in Blakes Road with the help of Thames Water. The parish council has been working on the project for months following the laying of the new cricket square in October.

Mr Hedges said: “It has been like pulling teeth trying to get this one sorted out but we have had a visit from a site engineer. They have drawn up a scheme and given us a costing.

“It is at the corner of Kings Field. There would be additional costs for us to run our pipes across to the cricket square and to the orchard but we should be able to contain that within the overall budget we had set, which was £4,640.

“Getting the water supply is the main thing — it has taken us an inordinate amount of time, but we have got there.”

The council had a supply for many years but this was disconnected by Thames Water due to lack of use and the potential health risk caused by stagnant water.

Cllr Pope proposed a vote of thanks to Martin Woods, the head groundsman.

She said he had put in a tremendous amount of work — over and above his paid hours — to keep the recreation ground and the facilities going in very difficult circumstances.