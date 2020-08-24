Library stays closed for now

WARGRAVE library is to remain closed for the time being.

Wokingham Borough Council has re-opened the bigger Woodley and Wokingham libraries with new safety measures due to the coronavirus outbreak.

But librarian Ros Fernley says she doesn’t know when Wargrave will follow suit.

She said: “I guess we need to see how the big two get on first and monitor how safely we can work.”

She said people who needed to return books should email her at ros.

fernley@wokingham.gov.uk