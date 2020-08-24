Theft warning

THE refurbishment of Goring Primary School could ... [more]
Monday, 24 August 2020
A BICYCLE and drill box were taken in a series of garage break-ins and attempts in Wargrave.
Police said these took place during the night of July 24 and warned residents to lock their garages and register their possessions at immobilise.com
24 August 2020
More News:
Praise for volunteers who stepped up in covid crisis
RESIDENTS of Goring have been praised for ... [more]
More women should look and feel good after surgery
A WOMAN who beat breast cancer is now helping ... [more]
POLL: Have your say