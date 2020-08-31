Evening call

New £35,000 vehicle for emergency responders
RESIDENTS and businesses in Goring helped to ... [more]
THE Wednesday Evening Group in Wargrave is continuing to meet via conference call each week.
Newcomers are invited to join in from 7.30pm to 8.30pm and suggest new topics of conversation.
To take part, call Sarah Whiteside on 0118 940 2499 or email sarahwhiteside@
btinternet.com
Art exhibition raises £400 for village hall and school
AN art exhibition raised £405 for good causes. ... [more]
