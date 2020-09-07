Monday, 07 September 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hedges problem

OVERGROWN hedges continue to cause problems for drivers in Wargrave.

Parish councillor Marion Pope has contacted Wokingham Borough Council, the highways authority, to ask for bushes in Mumberry Hill to be cut back.

She said: “They’ve not come back to me but we need to walk that area because it is getting much worse and several cars have got scratches recently, including ours. I’m going to ask Wokingham to pay for the repairs. The hedging is well over the white line now.”

Councillor Michael Etwell, who presented photographs of the problem at a previous council meeting, said the borough council had ignored the concerns.

He also complained about vegitation on the A321, saying the pavement had been reduced to half its normal width.

Clerk Stephen Hedges said he submitted evidence and was awaiting a response.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33