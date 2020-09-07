Hedges problem

OVERGROWN hedges continue to cause problems for drivers in Wargrave.

Parish councillor Marion Pope has contacted Wokingham Borough Council, the highways authority, to ask for bushes in Mumberry Hill to be cut back.

She said: “They’ve not come back to me but we need to walk that area because it is getting much worse and several cars have got scratches recently, including ours. I’m going to ask Wokingham to pay for the repairs. The hedging is well over the white line now.”

Councillor Michael Etwell, who presented photographs of the problem at a previous council meeting, said the borough council had ignored the concerns.

He also complained about vegitation on the A321, saying the pavement had been reduced to half its normal width.

Clerk Stephen Hedges said he submitted evidence and was awaiting a response.