Cafe too hot to use in summer

A PLANT nursery near Wargrave wants to make changes to its café so it can be used more.

Hare Hatch Sheeplands has applied to Wokingham Borough Council for permission to install two rain canopies to the existing farm shop as well as air conditioning units for use in the summer.

This would allow the café to operate all year round.

The application says it is “a direct response to the needs of the local community, which values the nursery and associated facilities”.

The outdoor area is currently used as a seating area for visitors but has no connection with the café, which is located within a glasshouse. The rain canopies would stop the area from flooding in severe weather.

The application says the café becomes extremely uncomfortable to sit in during hot weather which makes it unusable, even with the use of fans.

Wargrave Parish Council has not objected to the plan.

Councillor Marion Pope said: “We don’t know how many years covid is going to be with us so if they have the outdoor seating area I can’t see any problem.”

Councillor Michael Etwell said: “Because of the high temperatures in the summer in the glasshouse they need an outside area.”

The borough council rejected a previous application for rain canopies.

