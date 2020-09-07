Mystery of ‘dog trainer’

A MAN claiming to be a police dog trainer was confronted by a Wargrave parish councillor.

Marion Pope went to inspect the BMX track in Kings Field and found the man with two Alsatians.

She said: “I did explain to him that we don’t allow dogs on Kings Field and he informed me that he was a police dog training expert and that he was training these dogs.

“He had no notification on him or anything and also said his son was on the BMX track.

“As his son was a little boy, I didn’t want to cause any hoo-ha but I did try to explain to him that we don’t train dogs on Kings Field.

“He turned round to me and said he had been in touch with someone called Joanna, who had given him permission to do it.

“He was seen later on with a big white van over on the recreation ground car park.”

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges confirmed that no permission was in place for Thames Valley Police to train dogs on Kings Field.