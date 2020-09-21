New tennis court plan

A MAN from Wargrave wants to install a tennis court at his house.

Tom Walsh has applied for planning permission to change the use of a garden area at the property in Wargrave Road.

The green hard-surface court with an open mesh fence would be in a wood clearing but some trees would have to be removed during construction.

A design and access statement says a number of properties in Wargrave Road and Willow Lane have tennis courts that are located much closer to the River Thames than Mr Walsh’s would be.

The court would be screened by trees.

Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority, is accepting public comments until October 8.